This is not the column I planned to write. That’s a good thing.

Given the general malaise of our current world, I set out to talk to local workers in retail, food and other services about how customers are even more stressed and demanding this time of year. I grew up watching mild-mannered moms punch each other in the face for the last Cabbage Patch Kid, so I expected to hear some wackiness like that.

To my surprise, the stories I heard were quite the opposite.

Two Baltimore restaurateurs, a salon owner and a retail worker I spoke to all acknowledged that while some unpleasantness happens, their loyal customers tip better, are more patient and are just nicer during the holidays. They’re all in this together, and they sprinkle some emotional tinsel on it.

I have never been so happy to be wrong.

“I have to tell you — and this might shock you — but I have servers who are getting 25% tips,” said Nancy Longo, chef and owner of Pierpoint Restaurant in Fells Point. “There are a lot of people who find themselves in a country with a lot of uncertainty and feelings of stress and anxiety. I want to treat people like they’re my family.”

She’s not the only one who is feeling the love. Sean Guy, owner of Butchers Hill eatery Water for Chocolate, said tipping is also better during the holidays at his small spot. “It’s such an intimate space, and if the energy was different it would stand out,” he said. ”People seem to go out of their way to be kind. My staff is a little more relaxed, and in the fourth quarter the holiday spirit is working out for us. Patience will always be the way.”

All of our service workers are aware things are tougher these days, economically and otherwise, and that their customers are making the choice between an evening out and paying their bills. “They don’t spend as much on restaurants or catering,” Guy said.

At Enchanted Nails and Spa in Upper Fells Point, owner Chin Hsu‘s regulars have shown him love beyond bigger tips. “I have customers that have been with me over 15 years that will bring me Christmas gifts. It’s not expected. It’s meaningful.”

The point seems to be that things are tough, and some are working extra hard to be nice to each other. “The point of my business has always been, ‘If you are my customer, the way I treat you is like family,’” said Hsu, who will take very special loyal customers outside of regular business hours. “I always want to make their holidays better and give them good services.”

Of course, it is true that the busyness of the season can bring people who get frustrated, like appointment no-shows or holiday-minded, would-be new customers who say, “‘I need to get in, I have this Christmas party or this wedding I need to go to,’ and I have to say ‘I’m sorry, you called at the last minute,’” Hsu said.

M. Angela Wilson, who has worked at a big box store and is currently a cashier at a Baltimore pet store, wants customers to remember that lines might get long, and workers do have to take breaks. “And I hate when people come to the register [when they’re] on the phone,” she added. ”I do need to talk to you.”

But this is when that kindness goes further. Recently Longo had a couple from Washington, D.C., who arrived at 4:30 p.m., a half hour before opening. She let them in early because they’d come so far. She also offered to feed folks who have lost their federal government jobs with a request to “’tell me your love story and how you got married.’ I find that people who are kind human beings seek out places that they feel right at home.”

We’re all stressed, right? We want to be treated well when we leave our homes and should reciprocate, even at busier times. But these merchants are our neighbors who need your understanding and, if you can, your patronage. It’s what Santa would want, too.

It’s pretty simple, Hsu said: “Support your local businesses and be nice to the people serving you.”