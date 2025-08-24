Raymond “Chip” Mason, founder of the Baltimore-based investment firm Legg Mason, died Friday in Naples, Florida. He was 88.

He leaves behind a legacy as a financial pioneer, growing the company he founded at 25 years old into one of the largest investment houses in the country by the end of his tenure in 2008. His death was announced Saturday by his alma mater, the College of William & Mary, where the business school bears his name.

He is survived by his wife, Rand, as well as his children and stepchildren Carter, Morgan, Paige, Pamela, Pike and Hayward, according to the college.

Mason spent 43 years scaling up Legg Mason though strategies that left an imprint on the financial industry. Following his retirement, Mason told the Daily Record in 2019 of his career: “Hard work is the only thing that I know that delivers.”

At its peak, the business accumulated $830 billion in assets. Mason led the business through a philosophy of growth and mergers that also attempted to preserve the independence of the firms acquired. Legg Mason became one of the largest employers in the city and earned Mason the nickname “Mr. Baltimore,” according to Baltimore magazine, which described him as a “shrewd businessman and a nice guy.”

Mason graduated from William & Mary in 1959 before going to work for his family’s brokerage in Lynchburg, Virginia. He started his own firm in 1962, then known as Mason & Co. The company later merged to form Legg Mason.

During his tenure at the firm in the late 1960s, Mason returned to William & Mary as a hands-on presence to help establish the business school, providing insight to both faculty and students. He served on its foundation board and helped expand the school’s global reach.

By 2005, Mason “cemented the company’s standing as one of the elite fund managers in the world,” according to SmartCEO, by acquiring an arm of Citigroup through a $3.7 billion asset swap, which doubled the firm’s money and made it the fifth largest money manager in the country. In a Baltimore Business Journal profile of Mason after the deal, the financier was lauded for his “ethical compass” in an industry where scandals seemed to topple many of his leading competitors.

Mason chaired the board of trustees at Johns Hopkins University as well as the Greater Baltimore Committee and the United Way of Central Maryland. He supported the Baltimore Museum of Art, the National Aquarium and spoke out in favor of keeping the Orioles in Baltimore after murmurs spread of the team’s ownership eyeing a sale. He also chaired other financial groups including the Securities Industry Association and the National Association of Securities Dealers.

“He sees around the corner better than anybody,” said Mark Fetting, Legg Mason’s then-president of asset management, in a 2006 Baltimore Business Journal article.

Fetting succeeded Mason as chairman and CEO in 2008, but stepped down four years later in 2012 as the business struggled. Fetting died earlier this month at age 70.

William & Mary’s university leaders were quick to weigh in on Mason’s impact on the school and business world at large.

“We lost much more than a benefactor and supporter,” Todd Mooradian, dean of the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, said in a statement to the college. “He modeled the kind of ethical business leadership that he inspires us to teach.”

