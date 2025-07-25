James “Jimmy” Nugent loved the festival life — spending a weekend sleeping in his truck, walking around barefoot, dancing and swaying to music with his friends.

It was how he expressed himself, especially after he stopped playing soccer in college, family and friends said. He was always singing, and it was probably a good bet that he’d have some reggae playing at any given time. Stick Figure, Rebelution and The Movement were among his favorite bands.

“He’d always have some kind of thing that he was going to, and he’d be so excited to go,” said his sister, Joan Ray. “It brought so much life out of him.”

That’s saying a lot, considering Nugent was so full of life already. Whether he was fishing, being the “fun uncle” or making something delicious to eat, he exuded warmth, loved ones said. He loved being around other people, and the lifelong Baltimorean became a familiar face to many by working in restaurants across the city.

“He knew probably half of Baltimore,” said close friend Andreas Visilias. “People just clinged onto him.”

That is probably why there has been such an outpouring of condolences and grief after Nugent died unexpectedly on July 6. There are dozens of public Facebook posts praising his character — “one in a billion,” one friend wrote.

Nugent’s cause of death is not yet known, family said. He was 34.

He entered the world on Aug. 13, 1990, the youngest of five children born to Deborah and Perry Nugent. Growing up in Parkville, Nugent embodied the stereotypical baby of the family — a little spoiled (though he would disagree), and a major goofball, his sister said.

He was always close with his parents, who primed him for some of his favorite activities in adulthood. Nugent and his father were attached at the hip, usually playing soccer or fishing together. At home, he’d cook in the kitchen with his mother, Ray said.

He attended Villa Cresta Elementary and then Loch Raven Technical Academy. At Parkville High School, he earned a spot on the varsity soccer team as a freshman, a rare feat.

Once, when playing rival Perry Hall High School, Nugent scored a game-winning goal with a perfect corner kick that his friends still rave about, his sister said. It was the game that sent them to the championship match against Towson High School, which Parkville also won.

Jimmy Nugent enjoyed spending time with his family and was considered the "fun uncle." (Courtesy of Joan Ray)

“He busted his ass playing soccer,” Ray said. “Soccer became his life. We looked through all the pictures, and most of the pictures of him growing up were playing soccer and going fishing.”

Several colleges, including the Naval Academy, recruited him to play, his sister said. He decided to attend the Community College of Baltimore County Essex and was tabbed First-Team All-American as a freshman.

His college soccer career was cut short after a bad knee injury the same year. His heart broken, he started immersing himself more in the music scene and dropped out of college. He also turned to his love of cooking — his crab bruschetta was a family favorite — and began working in the restaurant industry.

He worked a bunch of different jobs — server, expediter, bartender, cook — with stops including Charcoal Grill in Parkville, Luckie’s Tavern at Power Plant Live! and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

Most recently, he ran food trucks for Jimmy’s seafood on weekends. About three years ago, he left full-time hospitality to work with a cousin‘s new construction business.

Jimmy Nugent loved to cook, especially appetizers. He made his crab bruschetta—a family favorite—for Christmas in 2024. (Courtesy of Joan Ray) Jimmy Nugent with his aunt, Joan Cremen, left, and his mother, Deborah, in Little Italy last year. (Courtesy of Joan Ray)

On the food truck, he often worked with colleagues Paige Alt, a cashier, and Sergio Torres, the driver. Alt had just turned 20 when she started working the food truck last year, and Nugent cared for her like an older brother, she said. When together, they teased each other and played like children — until Alt needed advice.

“He would help me out and tell me it would get better, and he would pray for me,” she said.

That was how he acted everywhere — kind-hearted, generous, empathetic, she said. Once, he rescued a baby duck he saw in a pond while fishing, Alt said.

Torres recalled working with Nugent earlier this year on his birthday, and Nugent played about 100 different versions of the “Happy Birthday” song.

“There are truly countless memories of the times he’d pull off some crazy stunt or come up with the most unexpected joke just to brighten our day,” Torres said. “Thanks to him, work never felt quite as heavy — it felt lighter, friendlier and full of laughter.”

Jimmy Nugent loved being around other people, especially at music festivals and concerts, loved ones said. (Courtesy of Josh Burch) Jimmy Nugent with friends Natalia Bauer and Andreas Visilias, with whom he had both personal and professional relationships. (Courtesy of Andreas Visilias)

Visilias, his longtime friend, said he had the fortune of spending time with Nugent both at work and personally. The duo played the video game FIFA, kicked around soccer balls, went to concerts and relaxed with drinks in hand. But they also worked hard together — Visilias owns Ellie’s Tavern in Canton, and Nugent has helped him with every event the restaurant has ever hosted. Their next — a block party in September — won’t feel right without him, Visilias said.

Later this year, Visilias will take over the kitchen at Nevermore Hall, the soon-to-open concert venue that will replace Ram’s Head Live! Nugent was set to become one of the chefs there.

Instead, his friends will host a celebration of life for him at Ellie’s Tavern on Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Outside of work, Nugent loved his role as “fun Uncle Jim” to his nieces and nephews — the kind who brought giant rafts to the beach in Ocean City, pranked his siblings and showered the kids with gifts from the dollar store. He was a “big kid” at heart, Ray said.

“I know that if he’s looking down on all of us crying, he would want us all to be remembering how happy he was and how much he loved life, and he would want everybody to be celebrating him — not being sad,” his sister said.

