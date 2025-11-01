Loved ones say Floyd Roger Myers Jr. was born with the charisma, humor and natural talent for show business. His mother, Renee Trice, recognized that spark early — landing him his first commercial at just 2 years old.

“He looked at the TV, and he said, ‘TV…’ I said, ‘You want to be on TV?’ He said, ‘Yeah, Mommy, TV,’” Trice said.

Myers, who grew up in Laurel, Maryland, would go on to play younger Will Smith on an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Belair” and young Marlon Jackson on the series “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and appeared on “Young Americans.”

He died in his Upper Marlboro home on Wednesday from a heart attack, family members said. He was 42 years old.

His loved ones are hosting a balloon releasing Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Crafty Crab in District Heights.

Myers leaves behind a host of loved ones, including four children, his mother and two siblings. While on the road from North Carolina where she now lives to Maryland to be with family, Myers’ younger sister, Tyree Trice, cackled thinking of how funny her brother was.

“Always got some jokes, always got something wild to say. … He was one of them funny guys that just say stuff in conversation,” Tyree Trice said.

Her favorite memory that shows Myers’ humor happened when she was a newborn, and he was 11. She watched the moment back on family home videos.

“After they cleaned me off and put me in his arms, this man had the nerve to say I look like ET,” Tyree Trice said, laughing as she recounted the moment.

Myers’ humor and bright personality made him a shoo-in for entertainment. Manager Desi Hill worked with him on the Jackson family series.

Hill likened meeting Myers, who he affectionately refers to as “Lil Roger,” to when Berry Gordy first laid eyes on Michael Jackson.

A young star in entertainment, Myers got to rub shoulders with many, including Baltimore actress Jada Pinkett Smith. (Courtesy of Tyree Trice)

“He was one of the most undeniable young talents one could ever lay eyes on at first sight,” Hill said.

In addition to being gifted, Hill described Myers as fun loving and witty. He and Renee Trice recounted that he was the only actor that actually got to play with the Jackson family children while filming the series.

He stopped acting as an adult, family members said. Renee Trice said Myers preferred to live a normal life.

Within the last decade, Myers launched Dr. Duct, an air duct business, and co-founded Fellaship Men’s Group, a wellness and service collective. (Courtesy of Tyree Trice)

Myers studied business at Clark Atlanta University and, within the last decade, launched his own air duct company, his family said. He also co-founded the Fellaship Men’s Group, an organization that offers wellness programs and service opportunities for members.

“Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor,” members shared in a post on Instagram.

Remembering moments like this brings the family joy but thinking about how things could have been stirs up some frustration. This was Myers’ third heart attack in the last two years, triggered by a heart condition he’s only recently been aware of.

His mother, Renee Trice, had tried to convince him to get a defibrillator. He didn’t want to, though.

“I get mad when I think about it because I know I told him several times, not one time,” his mother said as she began to cry. “If he had listened, it wouldn’t have happened.”

To ease the pain, Renee Trice remembers their daily three-hour conversations and a text message where he took the time to express gratitude and empathy for his mother’s perseverance and care for her family.

“I see he took in some of the things that I taught him in life,” she said.