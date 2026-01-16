LOS ANGELES — Yarden Garzon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining, and No. 12 Maryland defeated Southern California 62-55 on Thursday night.

Addi Mack led the Terrapins with 12 points. Garzon finished with 10 points.

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 10 points and nine rebounds and had a key block of Maria Samuels with 33 seconds remaining. After Garzon’s 3-pointer, the Terrapins got two offensive rebounds before Ozzy-Momodu scored for a 59-55 lead. Those were the only two field goals in the fourth for Maryland.

The Terrapins (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back from an 89-76 loss to No. 19 Ohio State to earn their fourth win in five games.

Kara Dunn led USC with 21 points. Star freshman Jazzy Davidson shot 5-for-23, including 0-for-14 over the final three quarters, while picking up her third and fourth fouls in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 of the Trojans’ first 20 points, helping them to a 20-16 lead.

The Trojans (10-7, 2-4) have lost four in a row — more games than they dropped all of last season, their first in the Big Ten. They’re playing this season without JuJu Watkins, who is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the NCAA tournament. Kennedy Smith has also been out lately with a lower leg injury.

Neither team led by more than eight points after the first quarter.

Both schools shot poorly from 3-point range, with the Trojans just 5-of-32 while Maryland was 4-for-16.

Up next

Maryland: Visits No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Hosts Purdue on Sunday.