Howard County Police arrested a Windsor Mill man early Friday morning at the scene of a nonfatal shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Jessup.

Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Christian Kinuthia was taken into custody in the 8700 block of Washington Boulevard. He is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault for seriously injuring an unnamed 25-year-old man, police said.

The charges were not yet listed in Howard County court records as of Friday afternoon, and it was unclear whether Kinuthia had secured an attorney to represent him.

Officers said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found the unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe the victim got into a physical altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot with a group of people including Kinuthia. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.