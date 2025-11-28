Public school administrators tend to speak their own language.

They’ll use an alphabet soup of acronyms to talk about achievement gaps, magnet programs and the rights of students with disabilities.

Even after eight years of covering public education, there are times when I still feel like I need a translation service.

Luckily, Montgomery County Public Schools has something along those lines.

The district publishes a glossary of commonly used education acronyms. Over the years, it has grown to 30 – yes, 30 – pages long.

So, do you speak MCPS? Take our quiz to find out if you can parse out what these letters really mean.