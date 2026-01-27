Montgomery County schools will remain closed at least through Thursday.

District staff say they still need to do more work to cleanup campuses and surrounding roads after the weekend’s snow and ice storm.

“Frigid temperatures are slowing snow and ice removal. Conditions remain unsafe for travel and school operations,” officials said in an announcement at about 3:40 p.m.

The bruising winter storm has already kept the district’s students home for the first part of the week.

Parts of the county saw roughly 10 inches of snow, and even in areas with less accumulation, continued freezing temperatures prevented melting.

Once again, Superintendent Thomas Taylor assumed his rap alter ego to announce the closure.

All activities, field trips and programs in schools and on school grounds are also canceled, including sports practices.

Families will still be able to pick up meals if they rely on county schools for food.

Families can receive two days worth of meals for Wednesday and Thursday at the following nine campuses:

Fox Chapel Elementary School

Arcola Elementary School

Harriet Tubman ES

Fairland Elementary School

Brown Station Elementary School

Poolesville Elementary School

Dr. Sally K. Ride Elementary School

Stedwick Elementary School

Whetstone Elementary School

An update on Friday’s status will come by 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We strongly recommend that families plan for the potential for an extended closure,” officials wrote. “We will update you about make-up days as soon as we have a fuller picture of the impact as a result of this week’s weather event.”