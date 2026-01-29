Some Maryland schools will remain closed Friday as officials continue working to clear roads, parking lots and sidewalks of snow and ice amid below-freezing temperatures.

Here are the K-12 schools, colleges and universities that will be closed, delayed or have switched to virtual learning.

K-12 school closures and delays

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore City Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Friday as previously scheduled. | Read the alert.

Cecil County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Harford County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.

Howard County Public Schools will be closed Friday | Read the alert.

Kent County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.

Talbot County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.

Colleges and universities

Bowie State University will be closed Friday, conducting classes virtually. | Read the alert.

Morgan State University will be closed Friday, conducting classes remotely. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland, College Park will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be virtual this week. | Read the alert.