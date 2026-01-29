Some Maryland schools will remain closed Friday as officials continue working to clear roads, parking lots and sidewalks of snow and ice amid below-freezing temperatures.
Here are the K-12 schools, colleges and universities that will be closed, delayed or have switched to virtual learning.
K-12 school closures and delays
Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Baltimore City Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Baltimore County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Friday as previously scheduled. | Read the alert.
Cecil County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Harford County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.
Howard County Public Schools will be closed Friday | Read the alert.
Kent County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.
Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.
Talbot County Public Schools will be virtual Friday. | Read the alert.
Colleges and universities
Bowie State University will be closed Friday, conducting classes virtually. | Read the alert.
Morgan State University will be closed Friday, conducting classes remotely. | Read the alert.
University of Maryland, College Park will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.
University of Maryland, Baltimore County will be closed Friday. | Read the alert.
University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be virtual this week. | Read the alert.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.