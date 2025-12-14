As temperatures drop after Sunday’s snow, some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll open two hours late on Monday.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

K-12

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Cecil County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
  • Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Harford County Public Schools will open three hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
  • Prince George’s County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.