As temperatures drop after Sunday’s snow, some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll open two hours late on Monday.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
K-12
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Cecil County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Harford County Public Schools will open three hours late. | Read the alert.
- Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
- Prince George’s County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.