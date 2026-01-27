A precipitous drop in the number of Hispanic students and foreign students learning English has fueled a 1 percentage point decline in the state’s graduation rate for 2025.

State education officials have anecdotal evidence that the Trump administration’s immigration policies and deportations have played a role in a 4.4% drop in the Hispanic graduation rate and a 5.5% drop for English learners. In a meeting last week, superintendents met with ICE officials over concerns.

“These significant declines are notable. Heightened political tensions and fear around immigration enforcement erode students’ sense of safety and belonging, disrupting learning and pathways to graduation,” Maryland Board of Education President Josh Michael said.

The drop of Hispanic students and English learners comes even as the graduation rate increased for Black, special needs and economically disadvantaged students, groups that historically have had lower rates.

Maryland’s overall graduation rate went from 87.6% in 2024 to 86.4% in 2025, even as the number of graduating seniors rose significantly to 72,702.

“We don’t quite know everything that’s going on or why,” Michael said. “I’ve never seen a drop or a gain that significant year over year in a relatively large subgroup at the state level ... It raises significant alarm bells when you see that much movement year over year.”

State Superintendent Carey Wright said Hispanic students represent a significant group — 24% — of Maryland’s public school enrollment.

“This is the first group of students that had all four years of uninterrupted schooling from COVID. So this group didn’t have any hybrid instruction” in high school, Assistant State Superintendent Tim Guy said.

Wright said ICE’s Maryland leadership met with superintendents last week to discuss the situation. Wright said ICE officials said they would not enter public school buildings and that they would stop using areas around schools as staging grounds for raids.

She said the meeting was not contentious.

“What I can tell you is that our educators on the ground are working tireless, tirelessly to partner with families,” Michael said. “They are thinking creatively. They are wrapping their arms around our young people.” Wright, Michael said, has encouraged educators to support students and work with their families to keep them safe.

This story will be updated.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.