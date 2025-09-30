Maryland is reinstating its Blue Ribbon awards for schools, after the Trump administration recently decided to end the decades-old national program that recognizes exemplary schools.

Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday announced this year’s winners for the state’s newly restarted program. They include:

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore City

Stoneleigh Elementary School in Baltimore County

Diamond Elementary School in Montgomery County

Wilson Wims Elementary School in Montgomery County

Myersville Elementary School in Frederick County

St. Louis School, run by the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Archdiocese of Baltimore Little Flower School run by the Archdiocese of Washington

The national program was begun in 1982, and has recognized schools based on their students’ performance on national and state assessments, or for the school’s success in narrowing the achievement disparities between different student groups compared to the state average.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Little Flower and St. Louis were recognized in the high-performing category. Wilson Wims Elementary was recognized in the achievement gap-closing category. Diamond, Myersville and Stoneleigh were recognized in both categories.

The Blue Ribbon distinction has been hung across school buildings or proudly displayed in windows of the schools that received it. It has long been considered a designation that parents looked for when deciding where to send their children to school. About 180 Maryland public schools and 25 Catholic schools have been recognized since the program began.

Maryland ended its program after the 2019-2020 school year but will now resurrect it. Winning a state Blue Ribbon was once a requirement for getting the national designation.

The schools had been nominated this year before the national program was cut.

“Our Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools are shining examples of excellence through dedicated leadership, passionate teaching, and strong family partnerships,” said State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright. “These schools model the ‘best of the best’ practices in teaching and learning across the state with an emphasis on progress as well as success. ”

The schools will receive a Maryland Blue Ribbon School banner, flag and award citations.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.