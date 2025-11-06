Montgomery County teacher Joe Evans’ time on “Jeopardy!” is over.

Evans started Wednesday night’s episode strong, but by Final Jeopardy the Takoma Park Middle School educator had fallen too far behind to catch up to the champion.

He walked away with just under $20,000 from his two-day run.

The 42-year-old Beltsville resident said his job prepared him well for “Jeopardy!” He teaches history and is surrounded by colleagues expert in algebraic equations, literary characters and scientific discoveries.

“As a middle school teacher, you really do keep in mind a lot of basic knowledge across a lot of different subjects,” Evans said.

For his debut episode Tuesday, his family and fellow teachers gathered to watch the show at Silver Branch Brewing in Silver Spring.