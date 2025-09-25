It’s back. The dreaded student school reshuffling.

Known as boundary review, attendance adjustment or, most commonly, redistricting, this process typically generates a lot of angst in Howard County.

The county schools system needs to relieve overcrowding at two elementary schools: Bryant Woods in Columbia and Centennial Lane in Ellicott City. But this reshuffling could affect student school assignments in as many as 11 of the county’s 78 public schools starting in 2026.

Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes is scheduled to present his proposal Thursday afternoon to the Board of Education.

Here are some things to know:

Why is redistricting happening (again)?

Redistricting happens for a few reasons, such as when a new school opens or when enrollment swells at existing schools, causing a reshuffling of students to underpopulated school buildings. The latter has triggered the latest round.

School officials are looking to bring Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane elementary schools within the district’s target range of 90% to 100% capacity over the next decade. Working against them, however, is housing turnover near Centennial Lane and redevelopment near Bryant Woods, which is expected to add more than 2,000 new apartment units by 2034.

Three nearby elementary schools were identified for some Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane students to attend: Longfellow, Running Brook or Swansfield. Clemens Crossing Elementary could be an option for Bryant Woods kids, too.

Older students who currently attend Burleigh Manor, Harper’s Choice and Wilde Lake middle schools and Centennial and Wilde Lake high schools also may be affected because of school district policy. Any group of students rising to a new middle or high school should account for at least 15% of their grade, according to the policy.

Nothing is set in stone, yet

Since announcing another boundary review, the school system has held spring and summer community information and feedback sessions. Officials presented three initial options in July, complete with maps and supporting data.

However, there is no set plan for which schools — and how many students — will be affected by the redistricting process.

Barnes is set to present his proposal to the school board Thursday afternoon. From there, the school board will consider the staff options, the superintendent’s proposal and any offered by their board colleagues.

The school board is scheduled to take a straw vote Nov. 13 on a redistricting plan, with a final vote Nov. 20.

Organized community efforts against redistricting

Resistance to school boundary reviews is nothing new in Howard County. In late spring, a neighborhood group quickly emerged to voice its opposition to another redistricting.

Members of the Alliance for Neighborhood Schools said the school system’s “short-sighted” decision to place pre-K classrooms in over-capacity schools is the real reason redistricting is happening again.

The group has lobbied the school system to move pre-K classes out of Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane and into nearby schools. However, The Banner reported, it’s not that simple.

The Alliance for Neighborhood Schools has lobbied the school system to move pre-K classes out of Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane and into nearby schools. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

Howard County school officials said that even if the district did as the alliance suggested, it would only be a temporary fix. The school system’s goal is to have pre-K in every building.

Many alliance members have children who currently attend Centennial Lane Elementary, Burleigh Manor Middle or Centennial High, all sought-after schools that earned high marks on the Maryland School Report Card.

When the initial plans were presented in July, a large group of parents, children and residents gathered outside the school board meeting with signs and chanted, “Keep Centennial together.”

Members of the alliance met with John Myrick, a Republican who has filed to run for governor, to gain in their efforts.

The school system wants feedback

Community members can submit written feedback to the school board via email and regular mail. Official testimony regarding the superintendent’s proposal will be accepted following Thursday’s presentation and up to 48 hours before the school board takes action on a plan. As of now, that would be Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Public comments can be emailed to redistricting@hcpss.org or mailed to Howard County Board of Education, 10910 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042.

For those who wish to speak in person, public hearings are scheduled for around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, and around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Registration opens three weeks before each scheduled hearing and closes at 4:30 p.m. on the last working day prior to the hearing.

Coming work sessions

Besides the public hearings, the school board plans to hold three work sessions between October and November. During these work sessions, the board will discuss the superintendent’s proposal and any potential modifications to the plan or alternate proposals. Community members can attend the work sessions, but there will be no opportunities for public comment.

Work sessions: