Harford County’s top official on Tuesday called for the resignation of its superintendent after an audio recording raised questions about the educator’s actions during a conference in New Orleans.

Sean Bulson “has violated the public trust,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement, referring to a news report about a “2024 taxpayer-funded trip.”

“He must resign or be terminated by the School Board. Harford County and our students deserve better,” Cassilly said.

A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The school system declined to comment.

Board President Aaron Poynton said the board is aware of the circulating audio “but like all personnel matters, we cannot comment at this time.”

The call for Bulson’s removal comes after Turnbull Brockmeyer Law Group posted an audio recording on Monday that it says is a 911 call from April 2024. The caller says he is reporting a theft.

“I let someone in my room who basically just took everything in my room,” stated the caller, who refers to himself as Sean. A document shared by the law group online said the caller’s surname is Bulson.

The Banner has requested the recording and documentation from the city of New Orleans, who said they have received a deluge of requests for a 911 recording.

The theft happened at 2 a.m. according to the caller, who told the 911 operator he did not know the woman’s name and that she left while he was asleep.

He said she took a wallet, two phones, an Apple watch, an iPad and a laptop. It amounts to approximately $8,000, the caller said.

Adele Brockmeyer, the owner of the law firm, said she received the audio call and accompanying documents through a records request after receiving an anonymous tip. She posted the information on Monday and it quickly spread across local social media groups.

Others have called for more scrutiny of the allegations and Bulson.

Lauren Paige, the county’s school board vice president, said in an email Tuesday that the allegations need to be addressed “with the seriousness they deserve.”

“A full and impartial investigation is essential to determine the facts,” she wrote. “Once the findings are thoroughly reviewed, we must take appropriate and decisive action to ensure accountability.”

In a letter posted to Facebook on Monday, County Councilman Tony “G” Giangiordano claimed the stolen property belonged to the school system and said the school board should not renew Bulson’s contract, which expires this summer.

“I believe the time has come for new leadership at the top,” he wrote.

The head of the Harford County Education Association called the audio recording and people’s reactions an “unnecessary distraction.”

“We shouldn’t be focusing on something that has yet to be officially proven,” said Chrystie Crawford-Smick, who leads the teachers union. “Everyone is so quick to be judge, jury and executioner.”

