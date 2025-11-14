Marking a historic moment in Maryland’s debate over school library censorship, Harford County’s school board voted Thursday to appeal the state’s unprecedented decision overturning its ban of a young adult graphic novel, pushing the dispute into circuit court.

The 5-2 vote followed a recent ruling from the state board overturning Harford’s ban of the book “Flamer.” In a special meeting Thursday afternoon, board members weighed whether to seek reconsideration or take the matter to circuit court — ultimately opting to appeal.

The book “Flamer” is by Mike Curato, who wrote about his experience being bullied as a kid for being gay.

A parent formally requested to remove the book from Harford schools last November, arguing that it didn’t “meet the values of the community” and it “plants seeds in the heads of children that not only are trying to find themselves but could also be experiencing mental health challenges.”

Maryland’s Freedom to Read Act states that school libraries shouldn’t exclude books because of the author’s background or “because of a partisan, ideological or religious disapproval.” It requires local school systems to create their own policies and procedures to review objections to library books.

Harford County schools created a committee of parents, students and employees to review challenged books.

When reviewing “Flamer,” the committee voted to keep it in middle and high school libraries. Harford’s superintendent agreed and authorized “Flamer” to remain on the shelves.

However, Harford’s procedures also allow parents to appeal a decision to the local school board.

In a private meeting in June, board members voted 5-3 to remove the book, citing age-appropriateness.

The decision sparked backlash. Some in the community called it a violation to the Freedom to Read Act. Others argued the book wasn’t appropriate for students.

Community members appealed Harford’s decision to the state board. It was the first time the state intervened in a local decision about what’s appropriate for students to read.

“We reverse the decision of the local board and find that the local superintendent’s decision to retain ‘Flamer’ in HCPS secondary school libraries stands,” the state school board said in its decision document last week.

The state board also called on the Harford County school system to revisit the procedures it established to evaluate library books to “ensure members of the HCPS community have notice and an opportunity to participate in appeals of decisions regarding objections to school library materials,” according to the decision.

After a few moments of bickering, during Harford’s Thursday meeting, student board member James McVicker III reminded his colleagues that the book is about the protagonist choosing to keep his life rather than ending it. The book is about survival, he said, and he couldn’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t want that message in school libraries.

“We’re fighting over something that really doesn’t need to be fought about,” he said.

McVicker voted no on the decision to appeal to the circuit court, but his vote is only symbolic.

Fellow board member Wade Sewell agreed.

McVicker also noted that continuing the fight will cost money and lead to more books being challenged, swamping staff in the process.

It’s not common for the state to interfere with local school board decisions; however, Maryland regulations say the state can step in if a local board’s decision is deemed “arbitrary, unreasonable, or illegal.”

Gregory Szoka, the board’s attorney, said the school district can’t submit new evidence and will bear the responsibility to prove that the state’s decision was arbitrary, unreasonable or illegal.

“I think the chances of succeeding on the appeal are less than 20%,” he said.

Board member Mark Korn said the book was inappropriate for his 10-year-old child, despite the book being available only to middle and high school students. He called “Flamer” a manual for suicide.

His colleague Lauren Paige, the board’s vice president, said the state’s decision was an overstep and that it sets a dangerous precedent. Harford’s board, she argued, knows its community best.

Aaron Poynton, the board’s president, agreed with her. He said the state didn’t consider the age-appropriateness of the book.

Sewell and Carol Mueller voted against sending it to the county circuit court. Korn, Melissa Hahn, Diane Alvarez, Paige and Poynton voted for it.

