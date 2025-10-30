The Baltimore City school board has formally posted an opening for the next leader of the system after spending months talking to teachers, parents, students and community members.

The board is seeking its first new CEO — that’s what the superintendent is called in Baltimore — in a decade. Sonja Santelises, the longest-serving leader of the system in several decades, will depart on June 30, but the timeline calls for the next leader to be hired in April and for overlap with Santelises for a transition.

“All of these insights reflect a community that cares deeply about its students and schools and is ready to move forward, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive,” said board Chair Robert Salley in a statement.

The board is offering a salary between $315,000 and $375,000, which is comparable to some larger Maryland school districts, including Montgomery, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Santelises is currently earning $369,000. Maryland’s highest-paid superintendent is Montgomery County’s Thomas Taylor, who earns $375,000 annually.

Candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of “progressive leadership” experience in K-12 education, which would include at least five years in a senior leadership position, according to the job posting.

The listing says the board is looking for a CEO who builds relationships with charter schools, which 20% of students attend. Santelises has been at war with charter schools for years.

The board also seeks someone who “guarantees high-quality, consistent learning experiences across all schools,” regardless of neighborhood or school type. Students and parents have said that students have to travel too far on public transit to get to schools that fit the needs of their family.

Santelises will leave a school system that has seen improving test scores over the past eight years, particularly in English, but enrollment has continued to decline under her leadership. Santelises largely worked under a supportive school board until two years ago, when the board dragged its feet in offering her a contract renewal.

After Mayor Brandon Scott made several new appointments to the board in July 2024, the previous leadership resigned.

During the late 1990s through 2010, the city saw school leaders come and go every two to four years. But Santelises has provided a steady hand since 2016, steering the school system through a pandemic and difficult relationships with teachers unions.

