School bus drivers and attendants in Anne Arundel County voted overwhelmingly Monday to authorize a strike that threatens to disrupt thousands of students’ ability to get to school, just as children return to the classroom following summer break.

Workers who transport more than 7,200 students daily across 84 bus routes in the county say they are willing to walk off the job because they’ve reached an impasse at the bargaining table. The drivers and attendants work for private companies, and are not directly employed by the county school system.

They’re seeking a new contract that provides fair pay and emphasizes respect on the job, said Ray Lee, a spokesperson for UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, their union.

“Our members take pride in transporting students safely to and from school each day,” Lee said. “This vote reflects the seriousness of their concerns and their demand for a fair agreement that recognizes the importance of their work.”

An authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur right away, but when asked by a reporter, Lee would not specify how soon a strike might begin. He stressed that contract negotiations are ongoing.

Taking the vote allows the union’s bargaining committee to call a strike if contract negotiations break down. The employees work for Annapolis Bus Company and RE Wilson, two companies that together are known as Student Transportation of America.

Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bedell said Monday he had spoken with officials from the company and emphasized that “our students simply should not and cannot be pawns in a negotiating game.”

“Whatever the issues that exist between these drivers and aides and their employer, one thing is for certain,” Bedell said in a statement. “Our students and families are on the brink of paying a heavy price for a disagreement that is not of their or their school district’s making.”

Annapolis Bus Company employees staged a wildcat strike in October 2021 that disrupted student transportation across Anne Arundel County.

The strike authorized Monday would impact nearly 100 bus routes serving all grade levels in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton and South River areas.

“Our goal is always to reach an agreement at the bargaining table,” Lee added. “But make no mistake — our members are united, and they are prepared to stand up for themselves and their families.”