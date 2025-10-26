Police body cam footage shows law enforcement officers confronting a group of students at Kenwood High School after an A.I.-powered gun detection system mistook a bag of chips for a weapon.

Baltimore County leaders are now calling for a review of that system.

In the body camera footage from the incident, which occurred Monday, Baltimore County Police, with guns drawn, surround a group of students after the Omnilert AI Gun Detection System warned school leaders that a student had what appears to be a gun .

Officers detain all of the students and then search one of them.

After confirming there was no weapon, the Department of School Safety and Security reviewed and canceled the initial alert.

“Just so you guys are aware…basically, the cameras around the system, they pick up on things that look like guns…I guess just the way you were eating chips…Doritos, whatever.... it picked it up as a gun,” an officer explained.

One of the responding officers is heard saying, “AI is not the best.”

County leaders call for review of AI gun-detection system

Officials with the school and Omnilert said the system was working properly, but county leaders have called for its review, concerned that the false alarm traumatized the students.

“How did it come to be that we had police officers with guns drawn approaching a kid because of a bag of Doritos?” said Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones.

“The program did what it was supposed to do, which was signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment,” Myriam Rodgers, the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, explained during a news conference.

Stills from body camera footage show police pulling chip bags from a garbage can after confronting the group of students. (Baltimore County Police Department)

Kenwood’s principal wrote in a letter to the school community that counseling will be provided to the students who were involved in the incident and will be available to any student who may need support.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.