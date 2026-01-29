Students at the University of Maryland, College Park are “encouraged” to leave campus and go home due to over 100 university buildings, including residence halls and dining halls, still being without heat and hot water.

The university initially announced the outages Wednesday morning, but said a few hours later that “full restoration to normal indoor temps and hot water” was taking place.

But by Wednesday evening, however, UMD leaders were encouraging students to return home or temporarily relocate amid the outages. The university, which was supposed to start its spring semester this week, has canceled classes through Friday.

Dining halls on campus remain open, but with reduced operating hours and limited menus due to a steam outage impacting cooking equipment.

Staff, according to an email sent to students, are gathering extra blankets and creating warming centers in residence halls.

“We know that not all students are able to leave campus,” the message to students reads. “Resident Life and Residential Facilities staff remain available and are actively coordinating support for students who need to stay on campus.”

Students remaining on campus are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, keep windows closed, wear layers, stay dry and not light candles or use unapproved heating devices.

“With an event of this magnitude, the top priority is the safety of staff — both university employees and contractors — working in extremely cold conditions,“ Bob Pils, the university’s executive director of facilities management, building and landscape maintenance, wrote in an emailed statement to The Banner earlier this week. “That includes ensuring they have adequate breaks to warm up.”

Pils said that his team, in an effort to protect buildings from the extreme cold, makes sure that all spaces on campus have closed windows and thermostats set appropriately to reduce heat loss and manage energy usage.

While essential facilities workers at the College Park campus try to remedy the outages, more snow could be on the way this weekend in the form of a “bomb cyclone.” Temperatures will stay below freezing through early next week. Thursday and Friday will likely see highs in the 20s and lows of 8 degrees.

