The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has settled out of court a federal defamation lawsuit filed by the school’s former athletic director over his role in surfacing an abuse allegation.

The parties announced the settlement agreement Wednesday, ending the lawsuit that Brian Barrio filed in August 2024. He alleged in the suit that, though he helped bring to light abuse by former swim coach Chad Cradock, the university fired and “scapegoated” him in statements after his dismissal.

The public university made headlines last year after a three-year United States Department of Justice investigation found that administrators at UMBC knew about allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination by Cradock and failed to protect students on his team. Barrio was fired a month after the federal investigation concluded.

“Mr. Barrio’s contract was not terminated for cause and neither the DOJ nor UMBC identified any action or omission by Mr. Barrio that contributed to the misconduct by Mr. Cradock,” the joint resolution released Wednesday reads. “UMBC wishes Mr. Barrio well in his future endeavors in athletics administration.”

It is unclear whether Barrio is employed. Though he could not be reached for comment, Barrio did post a short statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“I am overwhelmed by all the outreach today from colleagues and friends,” he wrote on the social media platform. “I am trying to get back to everyone, but in the meantime, thank you all. Your support and caring and friendship is what it’s all about.”

Cradock, who was accused of sexually abusing and assaulting student-athletes on the men’s swim team between 2015 and 2020, died by suicide in 2021.

The Department of Justice report found that university administrators were aware of the abuse as early as 2016.

Barrio’s lawsuit accused the university of “fraudulent inducement,” and alleged that the university misrepresented the state of the athletic department and purposefully covered up issues with Title IX so he would take the job, which he started in January 2020.

Barrio said he first reported Cradock to university leadership in 2020 for violating COVID-19 restrictions. After that initial report, student athletes began coming forward with allegations of harassment and assault.

A month after the federal investigation concluded, the Department of Justice announced a $4.14 million settlement with former student athletes. That same month, Barrio was fired from his position.

The day before Barrio’s dismissal, UMBC President Valerie Sheares Ashby said in a statement that those who did not enforce Title IX procedures would be held accountable. She also said the university was resetting the athletic department’s “structure, governance and reporting mechanisms.”

Barrio believed, according to the lawsuit, that the statement implied his firing was related to the restructuring and that he was among those responsible for violating Title IX.

Tiffany Tucker now serves as athletic director at UMBC. She is the first woman to lead the athletics department at the university.

