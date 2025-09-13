In 2021, Maryland settled a 15-year-long lawsuit that would prove transformative for its four historically Black colleges and universities.

Dr. Earl S. Richardson, president of Morgan State University at the time of its filing, was front and center of it.

“That probably would not have been a lawsuit if not for him [Richardson],” said Maryland State Senator Charles Sydnor, who sponsored a 2021 bill in Annapolis that allocated the state funds for the schools.

The lawsuit alleged that Maryland had been underfunding its four HBCUs — Morgan, Coppin State University, Bowie State University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — while simultaneously developing duplicate programs at other public universities that were competing for students.

The settlement created $577 million for those four HBCUs over 10 years, funds that are not only strengthening the institutions’ bedrock but that will help them continue to thrive for years to come, funding scholarships and financial aid services as well as expanding and improving academic programs.

It will be just part of the legacy of Richardson, who served as Morgan’s President for more than two decades. Current President, David K. Wilson, wrote the school community Saturday of Richardson’s death. He was 81.

“Dr. Richardson will forever be remembered as a towering figure in Morgan’s history—an exceptional leader whose life’s work profoundly shaped this institution and enriched the lives of countless students, faculty, alumni, and friends of the University,“ Wilson wrote.

“As we mourn his passing, let us also honor his extraordinary contributions by rededicating ourselves to the ideals he championed and the mission he so faithfully advanced. Morgan is stronger today because of Earl S. Richardson, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

Richardson ushered in “Morgan’s Renaissance” after taking the helm as president in 1984, Wilson wrote.

Under his tenure, Morgan increased its doctoral programs from one to 15, opened several new schools included the School of Architecture, School of Social Work and School of Global Communications, and he laid the groundwork for it to grow as a research institution. Student enrollment roughly doubled and the school’s operating budget grew sixfold during his 26 years as president, according to Morgan’s website.

He served as a senior research associate and professor of higher education administration after stepping away from the role as president in 2010.

Richardson was not just a scholar, but “an advocate for Morgan as an institution and all the students there,” said former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Mikulski, who worked with Richardson to strengthen Morgan’s access to federal grants and research dollars.

“He wanted them [students] to have the best opportunities,” she said.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Banner Digital Editor Tramon Lucas contributed to this story.