Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine (M3) has made the trek from Baltimore to Pasadena, California, to play in the Tournament of Roses Parade for the first time on New Year’s Day.

M3 is one of nearly two dozen marching bands from the U.S. and beyond selected to march in the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade on Thursday.

It was announced during the historically Black university’s homecoming in 2024 that the band was selected to perform in the iconic parade. Now, the 150-person band has made their journey west and has already left their mark in the Bandfest on Monday and at Disneyland on Tuesday.

Viewers can look forward to performances from the bands, equestrian units and artists, such as American Idol runner-up John Foster and The Voice’s “Mic Drop” competition winners, pop country trio DEK of Hearts. NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who visited Morgan in February 2023 as chairman of the food service operation company the school partners with, will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade. This year’s theme is “The Magic of Teamwork.”

The 5.5-mile parade will trek on — rain or shine — at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch it on ABC, CNN, Fox, NBC or Telemundo among other broadcasters, or stream the parade on Christmas Plus, FanDuel Sports Network, Fuji, GFam+, Dooya, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

The parade is the pre-game ceremony to the “grandfather of them all,” the Rose Bowl, college football’s oldest postseason bowl game. The Indiana University Hoosiers will face off against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Thursday.

With their performance in the Tournament of Roses Parade, Morgan State captures a second jewel in the Triple Crown of Parades. The 150-person band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019 and hopes to snag a spot in the Presidential Inauguration Day parade one day.

M3 has also performed at NFL games, the World Series, the film “Head of State” and, in 2023, became the first HBCU to perform in France for the D-Day Normandy Parade.