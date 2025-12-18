McDaniel College, a private liberal arts college in Westminster, announced Thursday it will offer free graduate tuition to those who teach at a Baltimore County private school, as the state continues to grapple with a teacher shortage.

Teachers at the McDonogh School, an independent coeducational day and five-day boarding school in Owings Mills, can earn their first graduate degree at McDaniel for free starting this January.

“Teachers change lives, and this initiative reflects our shared belief that investing in their professional development strengthens entire learning communities,” said McDaniel Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies Vicki Mazer in a statement.

Maryland’s teacher shortage follows a national trend — the teacher pipeline has shrunk drastically in the last 20 years, and there are fewer teachers staying in the profession long term, according to a study from the Learning Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research firm.

Teachers with master’s degrees tend to command higher salaries, but with that comes a hefty cost: About 60% of teachers nationally borrowed for their education. On average, those who took out student loans to earn a master’s degree owe about $38,000, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

The partnership between McDaniel and McDonogh allows teachers to graduate debt-free.

McDaniel has similar partnerships with other colleges in Maryland and Pennsylvania, but this is the first agreement that covers all tuition and fees for employees.

About 67% of faculty at McDonogh, which enrolls students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, hold advanced degrees. That’s already above the average, according to the National Association of Independent Schools, whose data suggest about 50% of private school teachers had master’s degrees.

“At McDonogh, we believe deeply in the transformative power of education,” said Head of School Dave Farace in a statement. “By removing financial barriers to graduate education, everyone benefits: our faculty, our students and our community.”

Tuition for graduate programs at McDaniel ranges based on what students study, but on average, according to the college’s website, it stands at about $11,500 per year. McDaniel educates about 1,400 graduate students and offers more than 20 graduate degree and certificate programs, many of which are available online.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.