Loyola University Maryland announced its first-ever eight-figure gift last month. Less than a week later, it announced another. Then two weeks ago, a third.

The trio of alumni gifts netted $32 million for the private Jesuit university in North Baltimore.

“These gifts mark an inflection point for Loyola University Maryland,” said Brian Oakes, the university’s vice president for advancement. “They are truly a signal that our alumni and our friends have confidence in the direction the university is going.”

The first gift, $10 million delivered by 1973 graduate John Cochran III and his wife, Patricia, at the start of December, was then the largest in university history. It will advance a scholarship fund for Baltimore-based students and establish a fund and center for faculty professional development.

Less than a week later, the university announced another $10 million gift, this time from 1974 graduate H. Edward Hanway and his wife, Ellen, to support the renovation and expansion of the university’s science center. The money will also create a leadership program for nursing students and establish an endowed professorship.

And last week, 1994 business school graduate Susan Bloomfield and her husband, Bill, gave the university $12 million to support the expansion of the science center and establish a scholarship fund for first-generation students.

“I am quite confident in the direction that the University is headed and the strategic decisions that have been made to ensure a robust future,” Susan Bloomfield said in a statement. “I am extraordinarily impressed with the results that Loyola is able to achieve with the success of its students.”

Oakes said these benefactors have long histories of generosity to the university and that “these gifts certainly didn’t happen overnight.”

Founded in 1852, Loyola University Maryland educates about 5,100 students. Just under 4,000 of them are undergraduates. About a third are Maryland residents, 56% are women and 34% are students of color. The university’s endowment is $345 million.

The cost of attendance at the private university for the 2026-27 academic year is estimated to be $61,810 — that includes tuition, housing and food. But according to the university’s website, 99% of students receive financial aid, and the average price for first-time students who receive need-based financial aid is $34,711.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.