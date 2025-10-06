University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Heidi Anderson announced Monday that there will be an “assessment” of her research following accusations that she plagiarized parts of her 1986 doctoral dissertation.

Anderson was accused of lifting several paragraphs of her 400-page dissertation nearly verbatim from a previously published scholarly article in a complaint filed by a former UMES professor who is also also suing Anderson and the university for reverse discrimination.

“Integrity, accountability and trust are the foundations of my leadership, and I take these concerns with the utmost seriousness,” Anderson wrote in a statement released Monday morning. “Consistent with University System of Maryland policy, there will be an assessment of these allegations.”

Anderson has served as president of the historically Black university in Somerset County since 2018, overseeing roughly 3,000 students.

“My commitment has always been — and remains — to serve with honesty, uphold the highest standards of scholarship and preserve the trust placed in me by the academic community and the public,” Anderson wrote in her statement, adding that she will refrain from further comment while the review is underway.

The Banner reported Friday that Anderson is accused of plagiarizing portions of a 1981 paper by Robert M. Caldwell without citations. The Daily Wire made new allegations Monday that Anderson lifted dozens of additional paragraphs and sections of her dissertation from other academic papers.

The conservative outlet last fall accused University of Maryland, College Park President Darryll Pines of plagiarizing passages of a scientific paper he coauthored in 2002. Soon after the allegations surfaced, Pines called for an independent investigation of his own work, which is ongoing.

“The USM takes accusations of plagiarism seriously,” said Mike Sandler, the vice chancellor for communications and marketing at the university system. “We are aware of the allegations raised against President Anderson and are reviewing them with our policies. We will determine the next steps once that process is complete.”

Anderson’s dissertation studies the effectiveness of computer-assisted instruction versus traditional lectures in teaching pharmacy students about nonprescription drugs. Purdue University, where she earned her doctoral degree in pharmacy administration, has not responded to requests for comment.

Anderson’s Ph.D. adviser, Holly Mason, signed a letter of support for Anderson posted by the chair of the UMES Board of Visitors last week. Mason did not immediately respond to comment requests.

“Dr. Heidi M. Anderson is a woman of principle, integrity and vision. ... We affirm our confidence in her leadership, her character and her scholarly integrity,” the letter reads

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.