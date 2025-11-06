Under Armour’s chief financial officer since 2017 has been a consistent presence during a period of executive turnover.

But David Bergman will depart his post after 21 years with the Baltimore-based sports apparel company. Reza Taleghani, chief financial officer for the luggage company Samsonite, will take over in February.

Bergman, who is in his early 50s, will remain with the company until mid-next year to “ensure a seamless transition,” Under Armour said in a news release Thursday. It’s not clear what is next for him.

In 2004, before the company went public, Bergman began serving in various financial roles for Under Armour. He earned $2.9 million in total compensation last year. Bergman has discussed handing off the “baton in a well-planned and thoughtful way” with founder and CEO Kevin Plank, Bergman said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday.

“It feels like the right time for something new,” Bergman said, “new for me and new for Under Armour.”

David Bergman has served as Under Armour’s chief financial officer since 2017 and will step down in mid-2026. (Under Armour)

Taleghani previously worked at J.P. Morgan and served as the president of a budget airline and, later, a telecommunications company before his seven years at Samsonite.

“I am honored to join Under Armour at such a significant and energizing moment in its growth,” Taleghani said in a statement.

Also in the Thursday earnings call, Under Armour again reported a decline in revenue, in line with expectations as the company continues to revamp its operations. Over the past year, the company’s stock price has steadily declined, and it hit a 52-week low Thursday morning.

Analysts questioned executives on a couple of troubling trends: Revenue in Asia declined 14%, for example, and footwear dropped 16%.

“We find the results unacceptable,” Plank said of the decline in shoe sales.

But Plank continued to beat the drum on his company’s comeback. It has neither a product nor a brand issue, he said, but rather a “storytelling opportunity.”

Introducing new products takes about 18 months, Plank has said, and he returned to lead his company a little over 18 months ago, pledging to cut the number of goods for sale and revive its status as an elite brand.

That makes this upcoming season an inflection point.

“Fall/Winter 2025 is when it all starts to show,” Plank said.

He also highlighted renewed marketing efforts, including establishing a shop on TikTok.

Under Armour imports the majority of its U.S.-sold products and has lobbied President Donald Trump to limit tariffs. The company says its profit margin is down more than a couple of percentage points due to the tariffs.