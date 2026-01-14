Baltimore magazine’s president is stepping down, and its owner, comic book magnate Steve Geppi, will soon be more involved with the outlet.

Michael Teitelbaum, president since 2017, will exit that role on March 31, the magazine said in a news release Wednesday. Debbie Darmofal, an 18-year veteran of the magazine, will become its chief operating officer.

“She understands this organization inside and out, and I have complete confidence in her ability to lead the company forward,” Geppi said in a statement.

The 75-year-old Geppi “will take on a more active role as Publisher and CEO, partnering with Darmofal and the leadership team,” according to the release.

Geppi founded a Baltimore comic book store in the 1970s that grew into Diamond Comic Distributors, a widely influential company in the comic book industry. As Diamond expanded, Geppi bought Baltimore magazine in 1994.

Diamond’s chokehold on comic distribution lasted for decades, but slipped beginning in 2020. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Originally founded in 1907, Baltimore magazine is the longest-standing city magazine in the country. It is printed monthly, posts online stories, and hosts several events each year.

“The magazine is a Baltimore institution, and the people behind it matter deeply to me,” Teitelbaum said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence in Debbie, the team, and the direction of the company.”