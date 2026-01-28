The chartreuse Queen Anne-style house on the corner of Ruxton and L’Hirondelle Club roads will always have historic charm, but it won’t be on the county’s historic landmarks list.

Joseph Coale, a local historian who nominated the home for inclusion on the Baltimore County Landmarks List a year ago, withdrew his application for the property, known as Maroney House, to receive landmark status. That would protect the home from being demolished, but also would dictate how the owner could renovate the exterior.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, who would have the final say in a vote on whether to landmark the property, told Coale he would not support it after the property owner, real estate investor Cassandra London, testified that the landmark nomination surprised her and she hadn’t budgeted for the historic renovations it required.

In particular, London testified at a hearing last year that replacing the historic windows would cost $160,000, which would leave her without enough money to upgrade the remainder of the house the way she wanted.

The Baltimore County Council typically follows councilmanic courtesy with these nominations, meaning the member representing the district generally carries the day. Patoka was not the only council member to express reservations about the landmark, though, and Coale decided to withdraw the application.

The council will hold a public hearing Feb. 17 on the question, but it’s largely a formality, Patoka said at Tuesday’s work session. The house will not be landmarked.

“That made us look like the bad people here trying to stick it to a woman who is just trying to support her business,” said Coale, who tried to purchase the home himself before the current owner, real estate investor Cassandra London, bought it last year.

Coale said the bank turned down his $200,000 offer. London paid $450,000, according to property records.

London said she’s looking forward to finishing renovations on the property.

“My intention is to do thoughtful, high-quality work that respects the architectural significance of this beautiful Queen Anne–style home, while also making sound design decisions with the future homeowner in mind,” she said Wednesday, adding that she had not received official confirmation of the withdrawn application.

Patoka, an urban planner who lives in a Pikesville historic district, is enthusiastic about historic preservation, as are several other council members. But the Maroney House application troubled several of them.

London testified that when she purchased the 140-year-old home with plans to restore it, she didn’t know that Coale had nominated the property for the landmarks list.

Inclusion on the landmarks list requires using historic windows, and the Maroney House has 40 of them.

She said she priced period-proper sash windows at nearly $4,000 each — much more than the $250 per window she’d budgeted.

Coale has insisted she could spend much less on the appropriate windows. London, though, told The Banner that she contacted several local companies, and the prices were comparably high.

Whatever the cost, Patoka felt the requirement could compromise London’s restoration plans and ultimately leave the house in worse shape.

Maroney House is the first property considered for landmark status under a new law passed in October after the surprise demolition of Choate House, a beloved 215-year-old tavern on Liberty Road in Randallstown that developer Jay Attar tore down last year.

Choate House was razed because the council had 90 days to hold a hearing on its status and, when it didn’t, the property dropped off the preliminary landmark list. The law requires the council to vote on whether a property deserves a place on the final list, which is why Patoka has scheduled the hearing.

The Baltimore County Landmarks Commission unanimously agreed to put Maroney House on the preliminary list, citing its excellent Queen Anne architecture and the pedigree of the former owners. The home was built for Dennis F. Maroney, a B&O Railroad executive. Other notable owners include Frank D. Sanger, a University of Maryland School of Medicine specialist who pioneered modern tuberculosis treatments; and his wife, Grace, a well-known illustrator.

But the commission’s support does not always lead to permanent landmarked status. The council can overrule a recommendation.

Coale, a lifelong resident, said Ruxton has lost many of its historic gems. While he’s disappointed about the home not getting the landmark status, he hopes London stays true to her promise to bring it back to its former glory.

“The bones are good,” he said. “It needs a little face makeup. Who doesn’t when you get to be that old?”