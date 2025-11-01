Built in 1913, this stately Colonial Revival home is full of historic charm and luxurious updates. It features ornate original details, designer finishes and a backyard perfect for entertaining. To top it off, it’s located in a prime location in Ruxton on nearly 3.5 acres.

The home is set on rolling hills, with an inviting wraparound porch to greet you. Inside you’ll find a spacious foyer with a beautiful staircase, a highlight of the home. A formal living room and dining room feature fireplaces, ornate millwork and original pocket doors. There’s also a convenient home office, which has built-ins and another fireplace.

At the back of the main level, a large family room provides a relaxed living and dining space. It flows nicely to a beautiful gourmet kitchen that has been expertly updated. The bright space features white marble counters, top-of-the-line appliances, a custom vent and a walk-in pantry. A large mudroom with lots of storage completes the main level.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms across two levels. The primary suite offers a private retreat and includes a large dressing room with custom cabinetry, spacious bedroom and a modern marble ensuite bathroom. The other bedrooms are similarly charming and feature built-in seating, hardwood floors and mantels. There’s also a recreation room/playroom and large “seasonal” closet on the third floor.

Outside, a private yard features multiple amenities. Located on nearly 3.5 acres, the home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and mature trees. Enjoy a beautiful in-ground pool, bluestone patio with an outdoor fireplace and a covered porch. A detached garage is accessible via a covered, lit breezeway.

Green Spring Station, Lake Roland and easy access to I-83 are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 15 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 1926 Ruxton Road

· List price: $3,150,000

· Six bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,761 square feet)

· Agents:Jason Perlow and Betsey Winstead, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty