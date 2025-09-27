Tucked inside the coveted Rockland community, this home offers comfortable interiors and desirable amenities in a private setting. It boasts 5,000 square feet of impressive living space, including an extraordinary kitchen, charming sitting rooms and a luxurious primary suite.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Off a spacious foyer, the home opens to an attractive living room and dining area. The inviting room has a large stone fireplace and exposed beam ceilings. Enjoy an incredible gourmet kitchen, offering a massive space for cooking and entertaining. The space features custom Shaker cabinetry, a large center island with a granite countertop, and high-end, integrated appliances. The space also has a wet bar, breakfast nook and impressive keeping room.

Additional living space include a cozy family room and a beautiful sunroom, ideal as a den, home office or playroom. It has vaulted wood-paneled ceilings and sits conveniently between the living room and family room.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

The home has three bedrooms, two of which are on the main level. A large primary suite is luxurious, and features custom built-ins and two dressing rooms. It also has a marble ensuite bathroom, with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate spa shower.

Downstairs is an attractive recreation room, with hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and a bright studio space. There’s also a bathroom, a bedroom with two walk-in closets, and storage space. Three sliding doors open to the rear yard.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

A sunny balcony off the main living spaces overlooks the leafy yard. Multiple stone patios provide the perfect place to relax and appreciate the beautiful green space surrounding the home.

As part of the gated Rockland community, you’ll enjoy a 24-hour manned gatehouse, clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground.

Greenspring Station, Lake Roland and area shops and restaurants are all nearby. Easy access to I-83 means downtown Baltimore is only 15 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 2413 Still Forest Road

List price: $1,988,000 (HOA fees: $1,181/month)

3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,978 square feet)

Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate