Less than a mile from the Pennsylvania state line, you’ll find this one-of-a-kind property. Built circa 1878, the home recently underwent extensive renovations and today contains luxurious interiors and designer finishes. It’s located on more than 10 private acres, surrounded by lush greenery, a meandering stream and walking paths.

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

Inside, you’ll find lots of charm and thoughtful details. On the main level, a living room and dining area create an intimate gathering space. The living room is inviting and features a hidden bar, while the dining room has exposed beam ceilings, custom murals, and designer lighting. Both rooms contain beautiful hardwood floors. A stunning full bathroom completes this level.

Downstairs, a gourmet kitchen offers an incredible space to cook and entertain. It features heated floors, top-of-the-line appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. Two separate doors open to the wraparound porch and lush yard.

Upstairs, there are three charming bedrooms and one luxurious bathroom. The bathroom, which has a striking design, contains a soaking tub and glass shower.

The home has two signature wraparound porches that offer a calming place to relax. They overlook an old spring house on the property. Inside, you’ll find a unique space with a hot tub. There’s also an outdoor firepit.

Ten private acres provides an incredible escape into nature. On the grounds, you’ll find gardens, mature trees, a stream and walking paths.

The home is close to I-83, and is about 40 minutes from downtown Baltimore.

The details:

Address: 1142 Oakland Road

List price: $1,149,800

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,340 square feet)

Agent: Shannon Scagnelli, Cummings & Co. Realtors