Enjoy nearly 8,000 square feet of attractive, well-maintained living space in this Potomac home, including striking living spaces and six spacious bedrooms. It’s surrounded by lush landscaping and a great backyard with a beautiful in-ground pool.

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

A set of double doors opens to an impressive light-filled foyer with marble floors. It leads to a stunning great room, featuring wood-paneled vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone fireplace and built-ins. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. A bonus sunroom sits just off the great room for additional living space.

Also, on the main level, you’ll enjoy a well-equipped eat-in kitchen. It features high-end stainless-steel appliances, dual sinks, and a center island. An adjacent breakfast nook offers a relaxed dining space and provides access to the rear deck. A formal dining room and home office/study, both with built-in storage, complete the public spaces on the main level.

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

The home has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. One bedroom and full bath are conveniently located on the main level, perfect as a guest suite. Four bedrooms are upstairs, including a massive primary suite. Situated in a private wing of the home, it features a bedroom with tray ceilings, a newly updated ensuite bathroom, two large walk-in closets and a dressing room. There’s also a convenient laundry room upstairs.

The finished lower level contains a sixth bedroom and another full bathroom. It also has a large recreation room with a wet bar and gas fireplace, a media room and storage space.

(Nathan Stewart)

(Nathan Stewart)

Outside, enjoy a newly fenced backyard with an expansive deck overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool and patio. There’s also a flat yard and an attached two-car garage.

The home’s location is ideal, on a quiet cul-de-sac, yet less than half a mile from Potomac Village.

The details: