Perched above the Potomac River, you’ll find this stunning woodland retreat. The private home is set on four acres and features a blend of rustic charm and modern design. Outside, enjoy beautiful grounds, a full-size tennis court and a separate cabin.

Inside, you’ll find 14-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank flooring and beautiful timber accents. An impressive great room serves as the home’s main gathering space and includes a dining area and a living room separated by a massive stone fireplace. There’s also an open kitchen, and it all offers breathtaking views.

A spacious family room is also on the main level. The room has a built-in wet bar, access to the rear patio and lofted views of the home gym.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each bedroom is unique, featuring skylights, a private balcony, wood-beamed ceilings and more. The bathrooms are fully updated and sleek in design.

You’ll also enjoy a lofted gym space overlooking the family room and featuring a private balcony, as well as another bonus room that could be used as a den or home office.

Outside, there are four private, wooded acres to enjoy. The home backs up to the Potomac River, with the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Potomac Trail next to it. A beautiful stone patio and multiple balconies provide the perfect place to take in the stunning views. There are also a private tennis court, a charming chicken coop and goat run, and a separate cabin, offering endless possibilities.

Glenstone, Potomac Place shopping and dining, and more are nearby. Downtown Washington is about 17 miles away.

The details: