Escape into nature with this peaceful, custom-built post and beam home in Clarksville. The rustic home brings the outdoors in at every turn, with massive windows, lots of skylights, and soaring wood ceilings.

The highlight of the main level has to be the two-story great room that greets you from the entrance. It has a wall of windows overlooking the backyard, a fireplace and substantial built-ins. The room flows nicely to a dining room and a gourmet kitchen. There are also a sunroom and a private home office. Every room features stunning woodwork, including California Redwood and Western Red Cedar, and provides beautiful views of the outdoors.

The home has six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The primary suite is luxurious, with vaulted ceilings, an attached sitting room and a private balcony. There’s a spacious ensuite bathroom, lots of closet space, and access to a tucked-away bonus room with a two-person sauna. The other bedrooms all feature beautiful woodwork and have skylights, a loft space and more. The upstairs is airy and open.

A walk-out lower level is fully finished and contains a recreation room with a wood stove, a kitchenette and bedroom suite. It has its own entrance, making it ideal as an in-law or au pair suite. There’s also plenty of storage space.

The home is nestled on three private acres, offering serene surroundings. At the front, a stone pathway with a trickling pond welcomes you. A rear deck spans the entire width of the home and has built-in seating and a pergola. It steps down to a patio, another great place to entertain or dine al fresco. There’s a large open yard, where you’ll regularly ve greeted by birds, deer and foxes. A two-car garage completes the home.

Located in the Chapel Woods community, the home is close to nature and recreational sites, like the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area, and shopping and restaurants, including The Mall in Columbia. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 11818 Linden Chapel Road

List price: $1,475,000

6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (4,934 square feet)

Agents: Patty Smallwood and Catherine Bross, Maryland Real Estate Network