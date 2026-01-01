Custom built in 2018, 5046 Gaithers Chance Drive features high-end finishes and a spacious floor plan. All in a quiet, private location in Clarksville.

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

The home opens to a foyer, with double arches leading to formal living and dining rooms on either side. The heart of the home includes an open gourmet kitchen next to a relaxed family room with a gas fireplace. The modern cooking space features top-of-the-line appliances, a walk-in pantry and a large eat-in center island. There’s also an attached breakfast nook. A bright sunroom sits just off the family room and kitchen, expanding this central gathering space. It overlooks the rear patio and yard. A private home office/music room completes the main level.

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

The home contains four bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. The primary suite is luxurious, featuring a large bedroom, a spa-like bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are all generously sized. There’s also a convenient laundry room upstairs and an open workstation or reading nook.

The finished walk-out lower level offers additional living space, including an open recreation room, a full bathroom, and lots of storage space.

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

Outside, enjoy a beautiful stone patio with extensive hardscaping and landscaping. Relax, entertain or dine alfresco in this expansive space, which overlooks a large, flat yard. There’s also a three-car attached garage.

The home is located in the private Gaither’s Chance community. Access to Route 32, area parks and The Mall in Columbia are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about half an hour away.

The home, listed as coming soon, is expected to go on the market Jan. 12.

The details:

Address: 5046 Gaithers Chance Drive

List price: $2,150,000

4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (6,527 square feet)

Agents: Rachael Herrera Schwartz and Anne Herrera Franklin, Sotheby’s International Realty