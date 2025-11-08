In Pikesville, this single-story home is unique both for its sleek mid-century modern design and its high-end interiors. The home underwent extensive renovations in 2018, and offers five bedrooms, 3 1/2 stunning bathrooms and a beautiful main living space.

Inside, you’ll enjoy 10-foot ceilings, exposed beams, wide-plank floors and full-height interior doors. The main living space is open and airy, with a living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, a quartzite waterfall island and beautiful lift-up cabinetry. There’s also a breakfast nook with additional storage, and off the space, a tucked-away laundry room.

The home boasts five bedrooms and 3 1/2 modern bathrooms, all on one convenient level. The primary suite features two custom walk-in closets, heated radiant floors, custom blackout shades and a gorgeous, sleek en suite bathroom. There’s another bedroom suite, plus three bedrooms that could also be used as a home office, den, or library.

Outside, the home has several attractive areas, including a welcoming front terrace. A large fenced backyard features a patio, an original stone retaining wall and full-yard irrigation. There’s an attached two-car garage with a glass door and a second attached storage garage.

The home is conveniently located near shopping and dining, including Quarry Lake at Greenspring. There’s easy access to 695, and downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details: