In Potomac, this impressive estate boasts it all: over 8,000 square feet of luxurious interiors, timeless craftsmanship and architectural details, and elaborate gardens and terraces with an infinity-edge pool.

(Jill Schwartz/RLAH @properties)

A sweeping circular drive welcomes you to this traditional Colonial-style home. Inside, the main level features generously sized rooms, ornate millwork and gleaming hardwood floors. A living room and formal dining room flank the foyer, followed by an inviting family room. This large room contains coffered ceilings and one of the home’s many beautiful fireplaces. A gourmet kitchen is massive, with professional-grade appliances, a large eat-in island with a dining area behind it, and another cozy fireplace. There’s also a charming sunroom that leads to the beautiful backyard and a wood-paneled office or library.

The home has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. A luxurious primary suite contains a large sitting room with a gas fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, and a serene bathroom. Six other bedrooms offer lots of flexibility in their use, including one with an attached office.

A lower level features a large recreation room, storage space and more.

Outside, you’ll find beautiful tiered gardens and terraces, inviting you to relax and enjoy the stunning grounds. There’s an outdoor kitchen surrounded by elaborate landscaping and mature trees. A highlight is the stunning infinity-edge pool and spa. An impressive five-car garage completes the home.

Located on a quiet residential street, this home is just minutes to Potomac Place shopping and dining, Great Falls trails and several private clubs. Downtown Washington, D.C., is about 30 minutes away.

The details: