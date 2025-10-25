Behind the gates of a private Lutherville Timonium community, you’ll find this incredible estate. Built in 2023, the traditional home is filled with gracious interiors, designer finishes and luxurious updates.

The home opens to an impressive foyer with herringbone wood floors, detailed millwork and a grand staircase. There’s a bold study, with built-ins and a wet bar, and a colorful formal dining room, perfect for special occasions and holidays. A tucked-away home office provides a quiet space to work. Each room has 10-foot ceilings and is flooded with natural light.

The heart of the home is the massive kitchen and family room area. The gourmet kitchen is straight out of a design magazine and features custom cabinetry, a massive center island, and seamlessly integrated top-of-the-line appliances. It’s also suited for everyday living, with a large dining area, a butler’s pantry and storage pantry. The family room is similarly inviting, with coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace, with easy access to the rear covered porch.

A back hall connecting to the garage has a convenient mud room, laundry, and additional work space.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom, a large exercise/bonus room and a second laundry room. The primary suite is a serene retreat, offering two walk-in closets with built-ins and a spa-like bathroom. Enjoy heated marble floors, a soaking tub, separate glass-frame shower and dual vanities. All the other bathrooms are similarly design-forward and modern.

A finished lower level is the perfect entertainment zone, with a large recreation room and a fun sport court.

The details:

· Address: 1134 Castanea Court

· List price: $5,850,000

· Four bedrooms, three bathrooms (2,672 square feet)

· Owner/Agent:Helen Ilardo, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate