Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who is serving a 10-game suspension for inappropriate sexual conduct, has sold his Owings Mills home, real estate listings show.

The five-bedroom, 6,480-square-foot home sold for $2.8 million. It was delisted from real estate websites on Sept. 12.

The home went on the market in June with a listing price of $3.2 million.

Real estate agent Jeremy Batoff did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, nor did a spokesperson who was representing Tucker earlier this year.

Tucker is serving the suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible to be reinstated Nov. 11, though he remains unsigned.

The Banner reported that 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists accused Tucker of engaging in inappropriate behavior during sessions and that two spas banned him. He has denied the allegations, but said he would not contest the suspension.

Tucker, a Texas native who was one of the faces of the Baltimore NFL franchise, was cut by the Ravens after 13 seasons, a move the team described as a football decision.

Tucker held the league record for highest career field goal percentage (89.1) after last season, but he was surpassed by Cameron Dicker when the Los Angeles Chargers kicker reached the 100-attempt threshold. Dicker’s made 94.1 percent of his kicks.