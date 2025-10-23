Enjoy striking mid-century contemporary design, light-filled interiors and beautiful outdoor spaces in this inviting home. Located in Columbia’s Hobbit’s Glen (yes, inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien, as are many of the street names), the home is perfectly situated, nestled among trees and backing up to parkland.

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

The main floor offers a generous floor plan, with views of the wooded surroundings in every room. There’s an open living room, unique sunroom/library, and a dedicated dining area. The kitchen is updated and designed to fit the home. It features custom hardwood cabinetry, a large center island and high-end appliances. The space opens to a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

The home has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, including a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a spacious ensuite bathroom and a private deck. Another bedroom features a unique second-story space accessible via a private spiral staircase.

A finished walk-out lower level contains two additional rooms, both of which provide access to another deck space.

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

(Svetlana Leahy/Refined Capture)

Outside, the home has three incredible levels of decking, which provide beautiful views of the wooded grounds. A screened-in gazebo offers another attractive space for relaxing.

The home backs up to preserved Patapsco parkland and is close to walking paths and playgrounds. The Hobbit’s Glen Golf Course, Racquet Club, and Hobbit’s Glen Pool are also nearby.

The home is about 35 minutes from downtown Baltimore.

The details:

Address: 11394 High Hay Drive

List price: $925,000

Five bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (4,145 square feet)

Agent: Kimberly Kepnes, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty