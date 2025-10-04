In the rolling hills of Green Spring Valley, you’ll find this charming home filled with high-end updates. Meticulously maintained, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home features attractive interiors and a sweeping wraparound porch overlooking a tranquil setting.

(The O’Hara Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty)

A long circular drive greets you to this private home. Inside, a large foyer contains a winding staircase and beautiful hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. There is a formal living room and a relaxed family room, both with charming fireplaces and built-ins. There’s also a formal dining room and an attached wet bar area, ideal for entertaining and special occasions.

The kitchen is the heart of the home and opens to the family room, creating the perfect gathering space. It has a large eat-in island with built-in shelves, top-of-the-line appliances, and a sunny dining area. Tucked behind the kitchen you’ll find a convenient mudroom and laundry room.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three updated bathrooms. A large hall provides additional living space. The private primary suite features a spacious bedroom, two walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom. Two of the additional three bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.

Outside, a large wraparound porch providing beautiful views is another highlight of the home. The 40-by-38 space is perfect for gathering, relaxing and outdoor dining and is accessible off the family room and wet bar area. There’s also a covered porch at the front of the house and lots of green space surrounded by mature landscaping.

Irvine Nature Center, shops, restaurants and several country clubs are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 25 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 2628 Greenspring Valley Rd.

List price: $1,119,000

4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,556 square feet)

Agent: Claudia O’Hara, The O’Hara Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty