Inside this Ruxton home, you’ll find luxurious interiors, one-of-a-kind charm and a gracious floorplan. The stone beauty looks like a home you’d find in the Cotswolds, nestled on three and a half stunning acres.

The home opens to an expansive foyer with an elegant staircase. Two matching cased archways lead to the living room and the library. Both rooms feature beautiful fireplaces, built-ins and hardwood floors. The formal dining room, which is ideal for entertaining and special occasions, has built-in bay window seating. The kitchen has been expertly updated with top-of-the-line appliances, a center island and tucked-away pantry. There’s also a fireplace, adding to the inviting feeling of the space.

Attached to the kitchen, you’ll find a sunny breakfast nook and family room. This space contains another charming fireplace and provides access to the beautiful back patio via a set of French doors.

The home offers five bedrooms, three of which are upstairs. The primary suite is substantial and luxurious, featuring a spacious bedroom with a fireplace, a spa-like bath with a soaking tub, heated floors, and a glass shower, a separate sitting room, and two custom-fitted dressing rooms. The other two bedrooms on this level each feature their own bathroom. An office off the hall completes the upstairs.

The fully finished lower level contains two additional bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a media room and sauna. The space has walkout access to the yard.

The home is set on three and a half acres that have been professionally landscaped. Mature trees and lots of green space surround the home. Bluestone patios provide the perfect perch for outdoor dining and entertaining.

There’s also a detached three-car garage with a large paver block drive. The garage has an upper level that could be used as a guest/au-pair suite or as a private office.

Located on a quiet street, the home is conveniently located to the Ruxton shops and Green Spring Station. Easy access to Charles Street and 695 means getting around is easy, with downtown Baltimore about 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 1212 Boyce Avenue

· List price: $3,180,000

· 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms (6,902 square feet)

· Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate