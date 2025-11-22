Every inch of this 5,500+ square-foot Pikesville home has been beautifully updated with luxurious finishes and designer touches. Step inside and see everything 18 Hambleton Court has to offer.
The home opens to a two-story foyer, with a dramatic staircase and porcelain floors. A bold color-drenched office with built-ins is tucked away behind modern French doors. Across the hall, a living room features a large bay window and a sleek fireplace. It opens to an inviting dining room.
A gourmet kitchen and family room serve as the heart of the home. The kitchen is fully equipped with Viking appliances, Shaker cabinetry, and quartz counters. There are an eat-in center island, and a large breakfast nook. The family room is spacious and has coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace.
The home has five bedrooms and four and a half beautiful bathrooms. Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, including a luxurious primary suite. It features vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a massive bathroom, expertly updated, with two walk-in closets. A charming library/study is also upstairs, with a unique loft space.
In the lower level, enjoy a large recreation room with herringbone wood floors, another fireplace and a wet bar. A fifth bedroom, an additional full bathroom, and a sleek home gym are also on this level.
A beautiful backyard is complete with multiple entertaining areas. Off the main living space is a covered porch with a built-in gas grill, retractable screens, and ceiling-mounted heaters. Above it, you’ll find a sun deck, and below, an attractive covered patio. Another secluded patio sits off the dining room. The yard is fully fenced, and includes a dog run and a firepit. There’s also an attached three-car garage.
The home is conveniently located in Pikesville, just minutes to the Shops at Quarry Lake and 695. Downtown Baltimore is just 20 minutes away.
The details:
· Address: 18 Hambleton Court
· List price: $2,350,000
· Five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,517 square feet)
· Agent: Keisha McClain, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.