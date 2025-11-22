Every inch of this 5,500+ square-foot Pikesville home has been beautifully updated with luxurious finishes and designer touches. Step inside and see everything 18 Hambleton Court has to offer.

(Maryland Image House)

The home opens to a two-story foyer, with a dramatic staircase and porcelain floors. A bold color-drenched office with built-ins is tucked away behind modern French doors. Across the hall, a living room features a large bay window and a sleek fireplace. It opens to an inviting dining room.

A gourmet kitchen and family room serve as the heart of the home. The kitchen is fully equipped with Viking appliances, Shaker cabinetry, and quartz counters. There are an eat-in center island, and a large breakfast nook. The family room is spacious and has coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The home has five bedrooms and four and a half beautiful bathrooms. Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, including a luxurious primary suite. It features vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a massive bathroom, expertly updated, with two walk-in closets. A charming library/study is also upstairs, with a unique loft space.

In the lower level, enjoy a large recreation room with herringbone wood floors, another fireplace and a wet bar. A fifth bedroom, an additional full bathroom, and a sleek home gym are also on this level.

A beautiful backyard is complete with multiple entertaining areas. Off the main living space is a covered porch with a built-in gas grill, retractable screens, and ceiling-mounted heaters. Above it, you’ll find a sun deck, and below, an attractive covered patio. Another secluded patio sits off the dining room. The yard is fully fenced, and includes a dog run and a firepit. There’s also an attached three-car garage.

The home is conveniently located in Pikesville, just minutes to the Shops at Quarry Lake and 695. Downtown Baltimore is just 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 18 Hambleton Court

· List price: $2,350,000

· Five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,517 square feet)

· Agent: Keisha McClain, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate