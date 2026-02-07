In the heart of Towson, look up to find one of the most unique condos on the market. Located in The Ridgely building, this penthouse condo offers one-of-a-kind interiors, two patios, and attractive community amenities.

Two intricately wood-carved doors transcend you into this distinctive unit. Inside, a massive living space wraps around the unit, featuring beautiful herringbone wood floors and antique chandeliers. Enjoy a well-equipped bar, with beverage refrigerators, an ice maker and a dishwasher. Throughout the home, there is custom lighting and integrated wireless sound, making the home perfect for entertaining.

A separate dining area flows nicely to a gourmet kitchen. It has high-end appliances, thoughtful storage and an attached breakfast nook that provides access to one of the home’s patios.

The home contains two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The primary bedroom has multiple windows, a tray ceiling, and a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has floor-to-ceiling black and gold tile.

Two private rooftop patios, totaling over 750 square feet, offer beautiful views and provide the perfect space to gather, dine al fresco, and relax. The larger patio sits just off the main living space, extending the entertaining space outdoors. A second, smaller patio is accessible from the kitchen’s breakfast nook, providing a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee or garden.

Condo fees include heat, air conditioning, water, trash service, 24-hour front desk, and access to the building’s fitness center, saltwater pool and public areas. The unit also includes four private garage parking spaces.

The Ridgely is conveniently located just steps from the heart of Towson shopping and dining. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 205 E Joppa Road, Unit 2802

· List price: $990,000 (HOA fees: $1,840/month)

· 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (2,268 square feet)

·Agent: Matt Rhine, The Matt Rhine Group of Keller Williams Legacy