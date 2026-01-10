Tucked along the Falls Road corridor, you’ll find this stunning five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath home. It offers a mix of comfortable yet luxurious interiors that have been beautifully maintained and updated. And don’t miss the amazing backyard with a striking pool and cabana house.

The home opens to a bright, two-story foyer. It leads to a striking great room, which serves as the heart of this home. Enjoy soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The room flows nicely to the gourmet kitchen, which was thoughtfully designed for everyday cooking. It has top-of-the-line appliances, marble and granite counters and a striking stainless steel-and-brass vent hood. A center island and an adjacent breakfast nook provide comfortable spaces to dine and gather.

Also on the main level, you’ll find a formal dining room and a study/den with ornate cherry wood accents.

The primary suite, located on the first floor, is luxurious. It features a spacious bedroom with vaulted ceilings and an attached sitting area with a fireplace. There’s also a large custom walk-in closet and a spa-like marble bathroom, with a steam shower, soaking tub and double vanities packed with storage.

The second story contains three bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. A third level has a bonus open space, with its own bathroom and closet, which could be used as a family room, playroom or bedroom.

The lower level has been finished and features a large recreation room, game area, home gym, sauna and storage space.

The backyard is a true oasis. First, a beautiful lanai provides a great indoor/outdoor area (it even has heated ceiling panels) that overlooks a peaceful gurgling pond. The heated pool and bluestone patio are great for entertaining, as is the adjacent cabana house (with an additional full bathroom and wet bar). It has a built-in grill and a raised firepit terrace.

The home is set on two acres, surrounded by mature trees and attractive landscaping. An attached and detached garage that can fit six cars, including one lift, completes the property.

The home is on a quiet street overlooking rolling green hills and mature woodlands. And yet it’s conveniently located to Green Spring Station and to Interstates 695 and 83, with downtown Baltimore about 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 1308 Musgrove Road

· List price: $2,295,000

· 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms (7,476 square feet)

· Agent: Jason Perlow, Perlow Home Team of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty