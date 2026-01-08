In the coveted Kings Gift community, you’ll find this impressive stone and stucco home. Highlights of the home include bright interiors filled with character, a massive first-floor primary suite, and its prime location on a spacious 5+ acre lot.

The home opens to a two-story foyer, drenched in natural light. It has unique stone floors and a charming Chippendale staircase. To the right, you’ll find an attractive living room and then a formal dining room with distinctive millwork, both of which feature rich hardwood floors. The kitchen is large, with a center island, breakfast nook and a spacious pantry.

A two-story family room with a floor-to-ceiling flagstone fireplace serves as the perfect gathering space. Large windows and two sets of double doors provide lots of natural light, and offer access to the rear deck. There’s also a unique library on this level, with built-ins and a spiral staircase which takes you upstairs to a lofted bonus space.

The home boasts six bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The primary suite is conveniently on the main level, in its own private wing. The space features a large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and an attached circular room that could be a sitting room, den or private home office. There are also two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom.

Another bedroom suite is also on the main level tucked behind the kitchen, which would be ideal for multigenerational living or as an au pair suite. It has a private staircase to an additional bonus space upstairs. There are four additional bedrooms, all upstairs. Each room is unique, including a second primary suite, one with a lofted design, and one with a balcony. The bathrooms have been nicely updated.

A walk-out lower level offers additional living space, with a massive open space that could serve many uses. There’s also lots of storage space.

Outside, enjoy multiple spaces for entertaining and relaxing. There’s a large deck with an outdoor fireplace and a covered porch below it. The over 5-acre property is flat, with mature trees and attractive landscaping. A three-car garage completes the home.

The home is centrally located in Howard County, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and area parks and schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 2840 Kings Gift Drive

List price: $1,500,000

6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms (6,262 square feet)

Agent: Bob Lucido, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency