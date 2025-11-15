Known as “Twin Gates,” this historic Old Lutherville home is a rare find. It boasts beautiful architectural details, spacious interiors (at over 4,600 square feet), and an acre of peaceful gardens.

The home’s exterior exudes charm, with intricate trim, a welcoming covered porch, and a mansard roof. The home opens to a central hall, which offers access to the main living spaces. Each room on the first floor has soaring ceilings and massive windows, creating inviting, gracious spaces. There’s a formal dining room, living room and sitting room, all with preserved architectural details. The kitchen has been nicely updated with wood cabinetry, a center island, and a large pantry.

The home has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms across three levels, offering plenty of living space. A beautiful curved staircase carries you to each level, where you’ll find generously-sized, light-filled rooms. Charming details include transom windows, hardwood floors, and built-ins.

Outside, an acre of peaceful gardens and green space is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There are multiple porches and patios to enjoy, including a beautiful screened gazebo. Mature trees and landscaping surround the property.

The home is conveniently located to Kenilworth, Towson and Timonium shopping and dining. It also offers easy access to Interstates 695 and 83, with downtown Baltimore just 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 308 Morris Avenue

· List price: $925,000

· Eight bedrooms, six bathrooms (4,680 square feet)

· Agents: Brian Magill and Gregory Lauer, Cummings & Co. Realtors