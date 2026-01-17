Known as the George Canoles House, this circa 1800 home in Sparks-Glencoe is packed with historic charm and thoughtful modern updates, offering the best of both worlds.

Inside, you’ll find original details, including beautiful wide-plank floors, an original fireplace, and stone accents. The main living space has an open floor plan, with a dining room next to a gourmet kitchen and family room. The dining room features a stunning stone fireplace and one of the home’s two staircases. The kitchen has been thoughtfully updated, with a center island, lots of storage and a wine fridge. It’s open to a comfortable family room with a fireplace and a built-in shelf and unique millwork. There’s also a mudroom and half bathroom on the main level.

A sunny primary suite is conveniently located on the first floor. It has a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower, and a dressing room with an oversized closet.

Upstairs, the second story contains two additional bedrooms, a beautiful full bathroom and a bonus room/den. A third floor offers another bedroom and a home office, providing plenty of space.

This one-of-a-kind home is situated on nearly 2 beautiful acres. Relax on the covered porch or on the courtyard with a koi pond. A historic barn and a two-story workshop are also on the property, brimming with potential. The detached two-car garage completes the home.

The home provides a peaceful oasis, yet is still close to Hunt Valley shopping and dining. There’s also easy access to I-83, meaning you can get to downtown Baltimore in less than 30 minutes.

The details:

· Address: 820 Belfast Road

· List price: $998,000

· Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (3,060 square feet)

· Agent: Heather Hartley, Krauss Real Property Brokerage