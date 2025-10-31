In Chevy Chase, you’ll find this unique five-bedroom home that offers an attractive blend of historic charm and modern updates. The home features a massive wraparound porch and is surrounded by lush gardens and greenery.

Built in 1900, this home underwent significant expansion and renovation just a few years ago, while preserving its charm. Rich interior architectural details include 10-foot ceilings, pocket doors and heart-of-pine floors. The home opens to an expansive foyer and a well-appointed double parlor. A dining room behind it has useful built-ins.

At the back of the house, you’ll find the heart of the home with a kitchen, family room and relaxed dining area. The kitchen is immaculate and features a large center island, two-tone cabinetry and high-end appliances. The space is bright and open, and offers deck access to the yard.

There are five bedrooms, including three on the main level and two upstairs. This unique floor plan provides flexibility in how the space is used, including potential uses for multigenerational living, an au pair suite or a home office/gym.

The primary bedroom is upstairs, accessible via a private staircase. It features a bright bedroom, an attached sitting room, a large walk-in closet and a private laundry. The ensuite bathroom is luxurious, featuring dual vanities, a glass frame shower and a beautiful soaking tub. In addition to another bedroom and bathroom, you’ll also find a study and storage space upstairs.

Outside, there are multiple spaces to unwind or entertain. Of course, a highlight is the beautiful wrap-around porch at the front of the house, but out back, you’ll also enjoy two decks and a flagstone patio. Mature trees and lush gardens surround the home.

A detached garage has been converted into an artist studio, complete with a loft ceiling and skylights. It could also easily be converted back into a garage.

The home is located on a tree-lined street, just minutes to neighborhood parks and trails, area shopping and dining. It’s also easily accessible to the Metro and just 20 minutes away from downtown Washington, D.C.

The details: